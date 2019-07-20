Athletics' Khris Davis: Plates a pair in win

Davis went 2-for-4 with a pair of run-scoring singles in a win over the Twins on Friday.

Davis continued to operate out of the sixth spot in the order Friday, and he hit safely for the third straight game since operating out of that slotting. The slugger was shifted down from his usual cleanup spot in an effort to afford him a "change of scenery" in the words of manager Bob Melvin, and the strategy seems to have worked relatively well thus far.