Athletics' Khris Davis: Playing outfield in interleague series

Davis, who went 1-for-4 with an RBI single in a win over the Rangers on Thursday, will remain in the lineup and play left field during this weekend's three-game series against the Rockies at Coors Field, Jane Lee of MLB.com reports.

The thought of limiting the prodigious slugger to pinch-hit duty for a three-game set at Coors Field in prime hitting weather is akin to baseball sacrilege, and manager Bob Melvin isn't about to be found guilty of it. The Athletics skipper confirmed that Davis will play left field in Colorado, where the veteran has gone 4-for-15 with a home run in his career. Davis didn't leave the yard in Thursday's victory over the Rangers, but he'll still enter the weekend interleague series with six home runs in the last five contests overall.