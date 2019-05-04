Athletics' Khris Davis: Plays field in NL park
Davis started in left field during Friday's road interleague win over the Pirates, going 0-for-3 with three walks and three runs.
Davis didn't hit safely, but he still managed to spend his night on the basepaths. The slugger started in left field as expected in the National League park, and he's slated to start at least one more game over the weekend according to previous comments from manager Bob Melvin. While Davis enjoyed a successful night from an on-base percentage perspective Friday, it's worth noting the prodigious slugger hasn't left the yard since April 12, a span of 16 games.
