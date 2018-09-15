Athletics' Khris Davis: Plays hero with 42nd homer

Davis went 1-for-3 with a walk and a solo home run in Friday's 2-1 extra-inning win over the Rays.

His blast in the top of the 10th inning proved to be the game-winning hit, and it also put Davis all alone in first place as MLB's current home-run champ, with his 42 sitting one ahead of J.D. Martinez. The 30-year-old is also one homer shy of his own personal best of 43, set last season, and his 111 RBI is a new career high.