Athletics' Khris Davis: Plays 'small ball' in loss
Davis went 2-for-3 with an RBI single in a loss to the Blue Jays on Sunday.
Davis' eighth-inning run-scoring hit brought the Athletics to within a run, although their comeback would ultimately fall short. The slugger had been mired in a brief 0-for-10 slump over the prior three games, so Sunday's effort represented a nice bounce-back performance. He's in the midst of a modest but rare home-run drought by his lofty standards, however, as he hasn't gone deep in the last six games.
