Athletics' Khris Davis: Power surge continues in rout
Davis went 3-for-6 with two RBI from a run-scoring double and a solo home run and scored twice overall in a win over the Rangers on Monday.
Davis slugged the first of two eighth-inning homers off a beleaguered Rangers bullpen, smacking a 413-foot shot to right center off reliever Alex Claudio. It was Davis' third homer of the last two games, a welcome power surge after he uncharacteristically left the yard only once between June 15 and July 21, a span of 29 games. The multi-hit effort was Davis' second straight and seventh overall in a month during which he's now hitting .343 over 72 plate appearances.
