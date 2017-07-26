Athletics' Khris Davis: Produces team's only run Tuesday

Davis went 2-for-4 with an RBI double and another two-bagger in Tuesday's 4-1 loss to the Blue Jays.

Davis' fourth-inning hit brought home the only run of the night for the Athletics and pushed his monthly RBI total to 15. While he continues to strike out at a career-high clip (32.0 percent), the slugging outfielder now has 69 RBI in 98 games, leaving him just 34 RBI short of eclipsing the career-best 102 he compiled last season across 150 contests.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
MLB Opening Day
SHOP NOW
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
    Jonah Keri Podcast