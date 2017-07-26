Athletics' Khris Davis: Produces team's only run Tuesday

Davis went 2-for-4 with an RBI double and another two-bagger in Tuesday's 4-1 loss to the Blue Jays.

Davis' fourth-inning hit brought home the only run of the night for the Athletics and pushed his monthly RBI total to 15. While he continues to strike out at a career-high clip (32.0 percent), the slugging outfielder now has 69 RBI in 98 games, leaving him just 34 RBI short of eclipsing the career-best 102 he compiled last season across 150 contests.