Athletics' Khris Davis: Produces team's only run Tuesday
Davis went 2-for-4 with an RBI double and another two-bagger in Tuesday's 4-1 loss to the Blue Jays.
Davis' fourth-inning hit brought home the only run of the night for the Athletics and pushed his monthly RBI total to 15. While he continues to strike out at a career-high clip (32.0 percent), the slugging outfielder now has 69 RBI in 98 games, leaving him just 34 RBI short of eclipsing the career-best 102 he compiled last season across 150 contests.
More News
-
Athletics' Khris Davis: Squares up 28th bomb•
-
Athletics' Khris Davis: Approached for extension•
-
Athletics' Khris Davis: Smacks game-winning homer Saturday•
-
Athletics' Khris Davis: Ups homer count to 24•
-
Athletics' Khris Davis: Hits 22nd home run Saturday•
-
Athletics' Khris Davis: Crashes to earth in Thursday's loss•
-
Podcast: Buy Bregman, Gausman?
We recap a couple of trades and a prospect promotion, break down the Clayton Kershaw news,...
-
Waivers: Deal benefits Cahill, Hand
Is Trevor Cahill any more interesting as a Royal? Is Derek Fisher a big deal? Which of Anthony...
-
Kershaw and the top 25 DL stashes
Even though he figures to miss at least a month, Clayton Kershaw is still one of the top DL...
-
Take a chance on Devers' upside
Rafael Devers has all the tools to take advantage of baseball's power surge. Heath Cummings...
-
Devers a can't-miss add?
The Red Sox are looking to fill their third-base void from within, as they called up top prospect...
-
Two-start pitcher rankings for Week 17
There are plenty of intriguing two-start options in Fantasy Week 17 (July 24-30), according...