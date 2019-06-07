Athletics' Khris Davis: Producing since return from injury

Davis, who went 2-for-5 with an RBI single and a run in a win over the Angels on Thursday, has now hit safely in four of his first five games since returning from a hip injury.

Davis' .247/.316/.472 line for the season still has room for improvement, but it's encouraging that the slugger has been able to hit the ground running with the bat since his return. What has been missing thus far has been the usual pop in Davis' bat, as he's laced just one extra-base hit (a double) in the five games since his return.