Athletics' Khris Davis: Producing since return from injury
Davis, who went 2-for-5 with an RBI single and a run in a win over the Angels on Thursday, has now hit safely in four of his first five games since returning from a hip injury.
Davis' .247/.316/.472 line for the season still has room for improvement, but it's encouraging that the slugger has been able to hit the ground running with the bat since his return. What has been missing thus far has been the usual pop in Davis' bat, as he's laced just one extra-base hit (a double) in the five games since his return.
More News
-
Athletics' Khris Davis: Starting again Sunday•
-
Athletics' Khris Davis: Returns from injury•
-
Athletics' Khris Davis: Game-time decision Saturday•
-
Athletics' Khris Davis: Taking batting practice Friday•
-
Athletics' Khris Davis: In line for short absence•
-
Athletics' Khris Davis: Lands on injured list•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Waivers: Keuchel signs, aces struggle
The Dallas Keuchel deal dominated headlines on a day when Max Kepler hit three home runs and...
-
Waiver Wire and Wednesday Winners/Losers
Chris Towers names five to add, plus winners and losers from Wednesday's action, including...
-
Prospects: What to do with Hiura, Robert
How soon before we see Keston Hiura again? Is there any chance we see Luis Robert? Scott White...
-
Kimbrel a sure thing?
Hasty build-ups following delayed signings haven't always turned out so well for the pitchers...
-
Waivers and Tuesday's Winners/Losers
Heath Cummings says he still agrees with Scott White's "sell high" take on Austin Riley, and...
-
Trade Mailbag: How to move Ramirez
Jose Ramirez is one of the more confounding players in Fantasy in 2019. We've got a few deals...