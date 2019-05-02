Athletics' Khris Davis: Productive in defeat
Davis went 2-for-4 with an RBI double and two runs in a loss to the Red Sox on Wednesday.
Davis' play was a bright spot in yet another subpar offensive performance for the struggling Athletics. The slugger is still mired in a rare home-run drought that last saw him go deep April 12, but he's showing some modest signs of snapping out of an overall funk that's led to a 25-point drop in his season average since April 22. Factoring in Wednesday's output, Davis has five hits, including a pair of doubles, over his last four games, with the pair of two-baggers marking his first extra-base hits since April 14.
