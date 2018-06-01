Athletics' Khris Davis: Productive in DL return

Davis went 1-for-3 with a double, a walk and a run in a win over the Rays on Thursday.

The slugger enjoyed a successful return from his 10-day stay on the disabled list, roping a second-inning two-bagger and subsequently scoring in what was a three-run frame. Davis essentially picked up where he left off before his groin injury, as he'd gone 7-for-15 with a home run, two RBI and four runs in the last four games before being sidelined.