Athletics' Khris Davis: Productive in DL return
Davis went 1-for-3 with a double, a walk and a run in a win over the Rays on Thursday.
The slugger enjoyed a successful return from his 10-day stay on the disabled list, roping a second-inning two-bagger and subsequently scoring in what was a three-run frame. Davis essentially picked up where he left off before his groin injury, as he'd gone 7-for-15 with a home run, two RBI and four runs in the last four games before being sidelined.
