Athletics' Khris Davis: Productive in return from leave

Davis went 2-for-3 with a double, a walk and a run in a loss to the Yankees on Sunday, his first game back from paternity leave.

Davis picked up where he left off in his return from a three-game absence, hitting safely for the third consecutive game. The veteran slugger is 6-for-11 with a double, a home run, two RBI, three walks and four runs over that brief span, a welcome departure from the struggles that have defined the majority of his season.