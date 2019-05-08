Athletics' Khris Davis: Pulled from lineup

Davis was scratched from Tuesday's lineup against the Reds due to his left hip contusion.

Davis was originally slated to bat cleanup as the designated hitter Tuesday, but apparently needs a bit more time to recover from the left hip bruise sustained in Sunday's game. The 31-year-old should be considered day-to-day as Kendrys Morales enters the lineup in his place.

