Davis went 2-for-4 with a double in Thursday's win over the Diamondbacks.
Davis has been struggling this season and might be confined for a platoon role moving forward, but he made his presence felt in Thursday's win -- he has only one of two A's players to record multiple hits, with Matt Chapman being the other day. Even despite the productive performance, Davis is only hitting .173 this season and might find limited opportunities to produce moving forward unless he is able to turn things around for good.
