Athletics' Khris Davis: Reaches 40 home runs

Davis went 1-for-5 with a solo home run Saturday against the Mariners.

Davis took Alex Colome deep in the eighth inning to reach the 40- home run plateau for the third consecutive season. He has established himself as one of the league's most prolific power hitters in that span, and has been remarkably consistent across most statistical categories in the process. While it's a longshot, Davis does have a chance to record his first 50-home run season if he stays hot in the final month of the season.

