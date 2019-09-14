Athletics' Khris Davis: Reaches seats twice in win
Davis went 2-for-4 with a walk, two home runs and four RBI in Friday's 14-9 win over the Rangers.
The veteran slugger's bat has come alive in the waning days of the season. Davis is slashing .364/.417/.818 over the last six games with three homers and 10 RBI, and his surge has helped keep the A's in one of the AL wild-card spots. On the season, however, he's falling well short of his usual output, hitting .222 with 22 home runs and 70 RBI in 121 games.
