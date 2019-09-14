Play

Athletics' Khris Davis: Reaches seats twice in win

Davis went 2-for-4 with a walk, two home runs and four RBI in Friday's 14-9 win over the Rangers.

The veteran slugger's bat has come alive in the waning days of the season. Davis is slashing .364/.417/.818 over the last six games with three homers and 10 RBI, and his surge has helped keep the A's in one of the AL wild-card spots. On the season, however, he's falling well short of his usual output, hitting .222 with 22 home runs and 70 RBI in 121 games.

More News
Our Latest Stories