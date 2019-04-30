Athletics' Khris Davis: Ready to play outfield

Manager Bob Melvin is planning on deploying Davis in left field during the upcoming interleague weekend series against the Pirates at PNC Park, Martin Gallegos of MLB.com reports.

Melvin doesn't want to sacrifice Davis' potent bat for an entire three-game set, so the slugger will apparently make an appearance in at least some of the series. Davis hasn't played regularly in the field since 2017 due to arm troubles, but Melvin is confident he won't be a defensive liability. "I don't know if it's going to be every day," Melvin said. "I know he's been working hard and taking balls in the outfield. We want him in the lineup, so that means some games in left."