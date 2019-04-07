Athletics' Khris Davis: Receives first day off'
Davis is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Astros.
Davis will receive his first day off of the season after starting each of the Athletics' first 12 games. After racing off to a hot start with five home runs in his first seven contests, Davis had failed to record an extra-base knock in Oakland's subsequent five games. The Athletics will hope that the reprieve will help wake Davis' bat up ahead of the team's four-game series in Baltimore that begins Monday.
