Athletics' Khris Davis: Records 23rd RBI

Davis went 2-for-5 with a double, an RBI and a walk Sunday against the Blue Jays.

Davis tied the game in the third inning with a double to left field, but it was the Blue Jays who would come away with the win in 11 innings. The 31-year-old had been hitless at the dish over his past three contests entering Sunday's series finale, so a multi-hit performance was just what the doctor ordered. After slugging 10 home runs through the first 17 games of 2019, Davis hasn't registered a homer since April 12.