Athletics' Khris Davis: Records walk-off winner
Davis went 1-for-5 with a two-run walk-off home run Saturday against the Orioles.
Davis homered in his second consecutive game and recorded his ninth home run of the season Saturday. His early season production has been predictable as he has been an elite source of power but has managed just a .221 batting average. While that should rise some as the season goes on, his main fantasy appeal is his power and the resulting counting stats.
