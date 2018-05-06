Athletics' Khris Davis: Records walkoff winner
Davis went 1-for-5 with a two-run walkoff home run Saturday against the Orioles.
Davis homered in his second consecutive game and recorded his ninth home run of the season Saturday. His early-season production has been predictable as he has been an elite source of power but has managed just a .221 batting average. While that should rise some as the season goes on, his main fantasy appeal is his power and the resulting counting stats.
