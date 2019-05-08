Athletics' Khris Davis: Rejoins lineup Wednesday

Davis (hip) will bat cleanup as the designated hitter Wednesday versus the Reds.

Davis was originally slated to return Tuesday but ended up being a late scratch, though it appears he avoided a setback with his bruised left hip. The 31-year-old will look to get back on track as he is without a home run since April 14, a span of 18 games and 63 at-bats.

