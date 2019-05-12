Athletics' Khris Davis: Rejoins starting lineup

Davis (hip) is batting cleanup as the designated hitter in Sunday's series finale against the Indians.

Davis was on the bench in four of the last five games -- and was removed from his lone start in that stretch -- due to the left hip bruise, but makes his return to the lineup Sunday. The 31-year-old is searching for his first home run since April 12, a stretch of 19 games and 64 at-bats.

