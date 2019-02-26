Athletics' Khris Davis: Remains out Tuesday
Davis (calf) remains out of the lineup Tuesday against the Angels.
Davis has reportedly been nursing a mild left calf strain since the beginning of camp, but he took swings at the team's minor-league facility Sunday and doesn't appear in serious danger of missing extended time. The 31-year-old has reached 40 homers in three consecutive years and tied for third in run-plus-RBI last year with 221.
