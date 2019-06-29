Athletics' Khris Davis: Remains sidelined Saturday

Davis (hand) is out of the lineup for Saturday's game against the Angels.

Davis has been having some issues gripping a bat due to a swollen left hand from a hit by pitch and will sit out his second straight game. The Athletics could play things safe and sit him again Sunday with a scheduled off day to follow Monday. Mark Canha will serve as the designated hitter in his absence.

More News
Our Latest Stories