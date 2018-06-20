Athletics' Khris Davis: Retreats to bench Wednesday

Davis is not in the lineup Wednesday against the Padres, Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

With no DH spot available in the Padres' NL ballpark, Davis will head to the bench for the first time since returning from the disabled list at the end of May -- a 17-game stretch during which he slashed .233/.352/.633 with seven homers and 11 RBI. Chad Pinder, Mark Canha and Stephen Piscotty will cover the outfield in this one.