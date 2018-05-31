Athletics' Khris Davis: Returns from DL
Davis (groin) was reinstated from the 10-day disabled list Thursday.
Davis will come off the disabled list after missing the minimum 10 days with a groin strain. He figures to be a part of Thursday's lineup against Tampa Bay in the designated hitter slot. Carlos Ramirez was sent to Triple-A Nashville in a corresponding move.
