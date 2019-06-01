Athletics' Khris Davis: Returns from injury
Davis (hip) was reinstated from the injured list Saturday.
Davis will wind up missing the minimum 10 days on the injured list. He was limited to just 11 games in May but hit an excellent .353/.436/.559 over the course of the month. Skye Bolt was optioned to Triple-A Las Vegas in a corresponding move.
