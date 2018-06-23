Athletics' Khris Davis: Returns from one-game absence
Davis, who missed Wednesday's game against the Padres with a stomach illness, played in both games of Friday's doubleheader against the White Sox and went a combined 3-for-8 with three RBI, a walk and a run.
It was a productive day for Davis, who broke out of an 0-for-13 slump that had encompassed his previous four games. Given his ability to play on both contests Friday, it's clear that the ailment is behind him.
