Athletics' Khris Davis: Returns to lineup in loss

Davis (illness) went 0-for-3 with a walk in a loss to the Mariners on Friday.

Davis was back in the lineup Friday after a two-game absence due to the stomach flu. The veteran slugger had gone 3-for-8 with a double, a home run and two RBI over the two games prior to falling ill, but he's still hitting a middling .208 in September as he wraps up an underwhelming regular season overall.