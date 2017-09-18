Play

Athletics' Khris Davis: Returns to lineup Monday

Davis (personal) is is in the lineup Monday against the Tigers.

Davis missed the last four games to be with his family for the birth of his child, but will return to action Monday night. Oakland's slugger will look to finish the season strong and build on his current mark of 102 RBI, which ties his previous career high.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
    Jonah Keri Podcast