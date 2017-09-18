Athletics' Khris Davis: Returns to lineup Monday
Davis (personal) is is in the lineup Monday against the Tigers.
Davis missed the last four games to be with his family for the birth of his child, but will return to action Monday night. Oakland's slugger will look to finish the season strong and build on his current mark of 102 RBI, which ties his previous career high.
