Davis signed a minor-league contract with the Athletics on Wednesday.

In what could be his last chance to salvage his moribund MLB career, Davis will rejoin the organization with whom he posted three consecutive 40-homer campaigns between 2016 and 2018. Over the two-plus seasons since, Davis has slashed .212/.291/.374 (80 wRC+) with a 27.1 percent strikeout rate in 693 plate appearances. Davis' diminishing performance at the plate and subpar defense in the corner outfield has limited his utility as a bench piece, so he may need to experiment with a swing change in order to get a look with the Athletics or another team at the big-league level. Because he hasn't played since being released by the Rangers in early June, Davis will first report to the Athletics' Arizona Complex League affiliate before presumably moving up to Triple-A Las Vegas within the next couple of weeks.