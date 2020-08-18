Davis is out of the lineup for Tuesday's game against the Diamondbacks.

Davis had a brief window to regain playing time while Ramon Laureano served a four-game suspension, but the latter's return to action Tuesday will likely confine the former to a short-side platoon role moving forward. Even while Laureano was out, Davis only started in two of the games, going 1-for-7 with three walks and two RBI over that span. Davis is sporting a career-worst .507 OPS, and he's produced only two extra-base hits in 55 plate appearances.