Athletics' Khris Davis: Riding hot streak
Davis, who went 2-for-4 in a win over the Rays on Friday, is hitting .308 (12-for-39) with a double, three home runs, seven RBI and seven runs over his last 10 games.
Included in that sample are four multi-hit efforts overall, as well as a 12-point increase in his season average to .248. Davis' hip injury in May cost him 11 games overall, but he's still averaging a home run just under every four games and his 41 RBI put him in a tie with Josh Phegley for the team lead.
