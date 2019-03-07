Athletics' Khris Davis: Runs without issue Wednesday

Davis (calf) was able to perform a pain-free running session Wednesday, Jane Lee of MLB.com reports.

The slugger is targeting Friday for his spring debut, and Wednesday's developments were another step in that direction. Davis has yet to run the bases, but the fact he got through the session without issue leaves him poised to take that step Thursday. Team athletic trainer Nick Paparesta is working closely with Davis and focusing on getting his conditioning and endurance up to par after his two-plus weeks of rehabilitation.

