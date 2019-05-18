Athletics' Khris Davis: Scratched from lineup

Davis was scratched from the lineup for Saturday's game against the Tigers for undisclosed reasons.

Davis had missed time last week with a bruised hip, but he's since been back in the lineup for five straight days, so it seems unlikely for that to be the reason he's been scratched. Robbie Grossman enters the lineup in left field, pushing Chad Pinder to right and Stephen Piscotty to the designated hitter spot.

