Athletics' Khris Davis: Set for spring debut
Davis (calf) will play Tuesday against the Padres, Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.
Davis had been slowed at the start of camp by a minor calf issue. He'll be making his spring debut over a month before the start of the regular season, however, so he should have plenty of time to get up to speed by Opening Day.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Deep sleepers: 10 with ace upside
It doesn't matter how much you invest at starting pitcher on Draft Day, you're going to need...
-
Fantasy Baseball busts, picks, 2020 sims
SportsLine simulated the 2020 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-avoid Fantasy baseball...
-
Late pitcher targets: ADP 200-300
Targeting high-end pitching seems like a winning strategy these days, but there are promising...
-
12-team NL-only Rotisserie auction
Auctions have a way of revealing the scarcities within a player pool, and those scarcities...
-
Fantasy baseball busts, sleepers, picks
SportsLine simulated the entire MLB season 10,000 times and identified Fantasy Baseball sleepers,...
-
2020 Fantasy baseball breakouts to draft
SportsLine simulated the 2020 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy baseball...