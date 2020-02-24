Play

Athletics' Khris Davis: Set for spring debut

Davis (calf) will play Tuesday against the Padres, Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

Davis had been slowed at the start of camp by a minor calf issue. He'll be making his spring debut over a month before the start of the regular season, however, so he should have plenty of time to get up to speed by Opening Day.

More News
Our Latest Stories