Athletics' Khris Davis: Set to run Friday
Davis (calf) is set to run on the field before Friday's spring game against the Rockies, Jane Lee of MLB.com reports.
Davis won't make his spring debut Friday, but the Athletics still expect him to see Cactus League action before the team departs for the season opener in Japan. The team hasn't appeared overly concerned as the veteran slugger has been hitting throughout his recovery from the calf strain. Oakland's final Cactus League game is March 13 against the Cubs, so Davis still has plenty of time to make his return.
More News
-
Athletics' Khris Davis: Out of Friday's lineup•
-
Athletics' Khris Davis: Improving but not rushing back•
-
Athletics' Khris Davis: Remains out Tuesday•
-
Athletics' Khris Davis: Hitting at minor-league facility•
-
Athletics' Khris Davis: Tending to calf injury•
-
Athletics' Khris Davis: Avoids arbitration with Athletics•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Post-hype sleepers
The hype is gone for these players but the potential is still there, says Heath Cummings.
-
Harper makes Phils a juggernaut
Bryce Harper finally found a new home, and it was a best-case scenario for Fantasy players....
-
2019 Fantasy Baseball sleepers, rankings
SportsLine simulated the 2019 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Baseball...
-
2019 Fantasy Baseball breakouts, picks
SportsLine simulated the 2019 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Baseball...
-
Spring: Brinson, Sisco won't go quietly
Lewis Brinson, Chance Sisco and Julio Urias fight for jobs while Nick Senzel may have already...
-
2019 Top-100 Prospects
You know Vladimir Guerrero and Eloy Jimenez. Here are 98 more prospects to brush up on.