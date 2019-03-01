Athletics' Khris Davis: Set to run Friday

Davis (calf) is set to run on the field before Friday's spring game against the Rockies, Jane Lee of MLB.com reports.

Davis won't make his spring debut Friday, but the Athletics still expect him to see Cactus League action before the team departs for the season opener in Japan. The team hasn't appeared overly concerned as the veteran slugger has been hitting throughout his recovery from the calf strain. Oakland's final Cactus League game is March 13 against the Cubs, so Davis still has plenty of time to make his return.