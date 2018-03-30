Athletics' Khris Davis: Shines in Opening Day win

Davis went 2-for-5 with four RBI from a three-run home run and a run-scoring single in Thursday's 6-5 extra-inning Opening Day win over the Angels.

Hitting cleanup and filling the designated hitter role he's expected to fill on most days this season, Davis jump-started the Athletics' comeback from a 4-0 deficit with a 411-foot shot to center in the fifth that brought home Matt Joyce and Marcus Semien. He came through with another timely hit in the seventh, as his run-scoring single in that frame knotted the game at 5-5. Davis has demonstrated 40-plus home-run upside the last two seasons, and with him set to primarily concentrate on his hitting in 2018, that figure could rise, especially if he's able to put a dent into last year's 29.9 percent strikeout rate.