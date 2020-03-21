Athletics' Khris Davis: Showing signs of life before pause
Davis, who was hitting just .176 (3-for-17) before spring training was suspended, was nevertheless beginning to make solid contact consistently after a delayed start to Cactus League play, Shayna Rubin of The Mercury News reports.
A calf injury prevented Davis from making his Cactus League debut until Feb. 25, and he ultimately saw action in a modest eight games before a pause was put on spring training. The veteran slugger is looking to bounce back from a forgettable 2019, one in which he posted career lows across his .220/.293/.387 slash line and belted a modest -- by his standards -- 23 home runs across 133 games. A day before the Athletics' final spring game for the time being, manager Bob Melvin had remarked that Davis "will start swinging the bat better" the more reps he gets, but the 32-year-old will now have to wait an undetermined amount of time to validate that statement.
