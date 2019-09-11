Athletics' Khris Davis: Shows vintage form in big win

Davis went 3-for-6 with a homer, three RBI and a pair of runs in Tuesday's 21-7 win over Houston.

Davis did his damage right away, singling and scoring as part of a seven-run first inning and adding a two-run homer in the top of the second. He's now managed a .282/.326/.487 slash line over his last 10 games, though his season line still sits at a quite poor .221/.288/.384.