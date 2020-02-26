Play

Athletics' Khris Davis: Singles in spring debut

Davis (calf) went 1-for-2 in a Cactus League loss to the Padres on Tuesday.

Davis had been slowed by a calf strain to start camp, but he was able to suit up as expected Tuesday. The slugger slotted into the designated hitter role and operated out of the clean-up spot, with those conditions likely to be replicated consistently during the regular season.

