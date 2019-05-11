Athletics' Khris Davis: Sits for third straight

Davis (hip) remains on the bench for the third straight game Saturday against Cleveland.

Davis is still battling the bruised hip he suffered while playing the outfield Sunday against the Pirates. He's started just one of five games since then and was pulled from that one Wednesday against the Reds after just two plate appearances. Kendrys Morales will serve as the designated hitter again in his absence.

