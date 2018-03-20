Athletics' Khris Davis: Sits out with illness
Davis was scratched from Tuesday's lineup due to an illness, Jane Lee of MLB.com reports.
No further details on this matter have emerged, but it's unlikely that it's anything serious. Look for Davis to return to the lineup in the next few days.
