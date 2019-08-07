Athletics' Khris Davis: Sitting again Wednesday

Davis is not in the lineup Wednesday against the Cubs.

Davis, who is slashing just .208/.279/.273 with one home run since the All-Star break, will stick on the bench for a third straight game with no DH spot available at Wrigley Field. He figures to rejoin the lineup when the Athletics head to the south side of Chicago on Friday to take on the White Sox.

