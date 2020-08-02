Davis is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Mariners.
The struggling Davis will sit for the second time this weekend as the Athletics hand Seth Brown his first start of the season at designated hitter. Through five games this season, Davis is off to a 1-for-19 start (.053 average) and has struck out eight times.
