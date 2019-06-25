Athletics' Khris Davis: Sitting in NL park

Davis is not in Tuesday's lineup in St. Louis, Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

The A's have a two-game series in St. Louis, so it's possible Davis will be on the bench for Wednesday's game as well, as the designated hitter spot is not an option. He will resume his normal role for a four-game series against the Angels that begins Thursday.

