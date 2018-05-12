Athletics' Khris Davis: Slugs 10th homer Friday
Davis went 1-for-5 with a solo home run in a win over the Yankees on Friday.
Davis got the Athletics' scoring barrage started with a 421-foot shot to right center in the second, his third round tripper in the last seven games. The 30-year-old's power numbers are about the only bright spot for him thus far in May, as he's hitting just .158 over his first 41 plate appearances of the month.
