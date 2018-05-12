Athletics' Khris Davis: Slugs 10th homer Friday

Davis went 1-for-5 with a solo home run in a win over the Yankees on Friday.

Davis got the Athletics' scoring barrage started with a 421-foot shot to right center in the second, his third round tripper in the last seven games. The 30-year-old's power numbers are about the only bright spot for him thus far in May, as he's hitting just .158 over his first 41 plate appearances of the month.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories