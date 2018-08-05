Athletics' Khris Davis: Slugs 30th homer in win
Davis went 1-for-3 with a go-ahead solo home run and a walk in a win over the Tigers on Saturday.
Davis' 391-foot shot to left center in the third turned out to be the difference in the game, as it closed out the scoring on the night for both clubs. The round tripper was the slugger's 30th of the season, making it the third straight year he's reached the mark. The 30-year-old's current .253 average is also his best since his initial big-league cup of coffee with the Brewers in 2013, as is his .542 slugging percentage.
