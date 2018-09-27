Athletics' Khris Davis: Slugs 47th round tripper in win
Davis went 1-for-4 with a solo home run, a walk and two runs in a win over the Mariners on Wednesday.
Davis' 47th blast of the season -- a 369-foot shot to right -- capped off a four-homer barrage for the Athletics and closed out the scoring on the night. The 30-year-old has half of his eight September homers over the last five games, and his 17 RBI during the month has pushed him to a new career high of 121 on the season.
