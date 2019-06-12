Athletics' Khris Davis: Slugs another homer in win
Davis went 2-for-4 with a solo home run in a win over the Rays on Tuesday.
Davis followed a Matt Olson blast with one of his own in the sixth, launching an Emilio Pagan offering 417 feet to left center. The veteran masher now has a pair of homers over the last three games after a 14-game long-ball drought.
